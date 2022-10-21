Free and affordable spooky season and cultural events for all ages around the Omaha metro-area this weekend

Whether it's trick-or-treating, costumes, anime, or live entertainment — find your source of fun with this weekend's local events!

Crawl-O-Ween

Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

200 South 31st Avenue

Omaha, NE 68131

FREE

Featuring themed drinks, food pairings and a costume contest.

Trunk-Or-Treat

Oct. 22: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Candlewood Church Omaha

5051 F Street

Omaha, NE 68117

FREE

Wear your costume and make way through the decorated trunks to collect candy.

For more information visit: candlewoodchurch.org.

ONYX Haunted Carwash

Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ONYX Automotive

14800 Branch Street

Omaha, NE 68154

$5 donation required: All proceeds are going to Avenue Scholars

Haunted Carwash may be too intense for small children.

Showcase of Culture (Featuring Andre Right)

Oct. 22: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, NE 68102

FREE

Featuring vendors, live entertainment, and food trucks. Also, features a performance from Andre Right, a rapper with a goal to authentically shine light through music and clothing.

Pumpkins and Ponies

Oct. 23: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Urban Acres Horse Rescue

4806 Redman Avenue

Omaha, NE 68104

FREE; donations appreciated.

Featuring face painting, pony rides, games and treats.

Creepy Peep Show

Oct. 22: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Outside the Storage Loft

1219 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Ticket prices vary; donations appreciated.

Featuring a Halloween-themed Aerial Show.

Anime NebrasKon

Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Ticket prices vary.

Featuring an arcade, vendors and artists, costumes, Q & A with celebs from anime and games, dances, karaoke, viewing rooms and more.

For more information visit: animenebraskon.com.

Squarecrow Days

Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Glenwood Town Square

418 E Sharp Street

Glenwood, IA 51534

FREE

Featuring Trick or Treating and activities.

