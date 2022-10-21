Watch Now
Free and affordable spooky season and cultural events for all ages around the Omaha metro-area this weekend

Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.
Whether it's trick-or-treating, costumes, anime, or live entertainment — find your source of fun with this weekend's local events!

Crawl-O-Ween
Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
200 South 31st Avenue
Omaha, NE 68131
FREE
Featuring themed drinks, food pairings and a costume contest.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Trunk-Or-Treat
Oct. 22: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Candlewood Church Omaha
5051 F Street
Omaha, NE 68117
FREE
Wear your costume and make way through the decorated trunks to collect candy.
For more information visit: candlewoodchurch.org.

ONYX Haunted Carwash
Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ONYX Automotive
14800 Branch Street
Omaha, NE 68154
$5 donation required: All proceeds are going to Avenue Scholars
Haunted Carwash may be too intense for small children.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Showcase of Culture (Featuring Andre Right)
Oct. 22: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, NE 68102
FREE
Featuring vendors, live entertainment, and food trucks. Also, features a performance from Andre Right, a rapper with a goal to authentically shine light through music and clothing.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Pumpkins and Ponies
Oct. 23: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Urban Acres Horse Rescue
4806 Redman Avenue
Omaha, NE 68104
FREE; donations appreciated.
Featuring face painting, pony rides, games and treats.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Creepy Peep Show
Oct. 22: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Outside the Storage Loft
1219 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Ticket prices vary; donations appreciated.
Featuring a Halloween-themed Aerial Show.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Anime NebrasKon
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring an arcade, vendors and artists, costumes, Q & A with celebs from anime and games, dances, karaoke, viewing rooms and more.
For more information visit: animenebraskon.com.

Squarecrow Days
Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Glenwood Town Square
418 E Sharp Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
FREE
Featuring Trick or Treating and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

