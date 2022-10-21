Free and affordable spooky season and cultural events for all ages around the Omaha metro-area this weekend

Whether it's trick-or-treating, costumes, anime, or live entertainment — find your source of fun with this weekend's local events!
Crawl-O-Ween
Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
200 South 31st Avenue
Omaha, NE 68131
FREE
Featuring themed drinks, food pairings and a costume contest.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Trunk-Or-Treat
Oct. 22: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Candlewood Church Omaha
5051 F Street
Omaha, NE 68117
FREE
Wear your costume and make way through the decorated trunks to collect candy.
For more information visit: candlewoodchurch.org.
ONYX Haunted Carwash
Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ONYX Automotive
14800 Branch Street
Omaha, NE 68154
$5 donation required: All proceeds are going to Avenue Scholars
Haunted Carwash may be too intense for small children.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Showcase of Culture (Featuring Andre Right)
Oct. 22: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, NE 68102
FREE
Featuring vendors, live entertainment, and food trucks. Also, features a performance from Andre Right, a rapper with a goal to authentically shine light through music and clothing.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Pumpkins and Ponies
Oct. 23: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Urban Acres Horse Rescue
4806 Redman Avenue
Omaha, NE 68104
FREE; donations appreciated.
Featuring face painting, pony rides, games and treats.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Creepy Peep Show
Oct. 22: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Outside the Storage Loft
1219 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Ticket prices vary; donations appreciated.
Featuring a Halloween-themed Aerial Show.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Anime NebrasKon
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring an arcade, vendors and artists, costumes, Q & A with celebs from anime and games, dances, karaoke, viewing rooms and more.
For more information visit: animenebraskon.com.
Squarecrow Days
Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Glenwood Town Square
418 E Sharp Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
FREE
Featuring Trick or Treating and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
