Free artificial intelligence classes to be offered at Do Space starting this month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Star has been around for decades, and publisher Terri Sanders wants to make sure it stays around for a long time to come.

To do that, she’s tapped into artificial intelligence and uses it to generate word searches and crossword puzzles in each edition of the paper.

“I consider myself the oldest millennial," Sanders said. "I embrace what is new, I embrace technology.”

While Sanders already uses the technology, others still have questions. That’s where Do Space and the Omaha Data Science Academy comes in, they’re teaming up to provide free classes teaching kids and adults about artificial intelligence.

Krystal Rider, Director at Do Space went over common questions people have about the technology.

"How it’s going to help my job, my kids are using it in school, should they be using it," Rider said. "That’s what these courses are going to help answer and demystify."

Instructor Nathan Watson with the Omaha Data Science Academy is excited to provide the classes at Do Space.

"I think we need to understand how to use A.I. effectively, how to understand what it does and does not do," Watson said. "How to use it ethically and how to use it to help you get through your day-to-day tasks."

Sanders made it clear that she also understands the limitations of AI and isn't using it to generate articles. Her goal is to stay current with the times.

"It is important for us to keep up with technology lest we get lost in the dust," Sanders said.

The artificial intelligence classes will be held at Do Space’s new location at the Omaha Public Library’s Milton R. Abrahams branch at 5111 N. 90th St.

Adult classes will be held on Thursday, October 19 and 26. Kids classes will be held on Saturday, October 21 and 28. Rider said space is limited for the adult classes. Those interested should sign up on the calendar section of Do Space's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.