Free Bikes 4 Kidz gives away donated bikes to several community organizations Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the non profit Free Bikes 4 Kidz, organizations came to pick up refurbished bikes they collected from generous donors on Saturday.

About a thousand were donated this year, and were able to be cleaned and ready for the generation of riders.

Board member Steph Dorland said all the work that goes into getting bikes out into the community is worth it when seeing the looks on kids faces when they get a new bike.

"I've seen a lot of smiles today, I've given a lot of hugs today, there's a lot of grateful people and I'm grateful that I'm able to do this," Dorland said. "It's just so great to be always be able to kind of pay it forward."

Organizers are looking forward to bringing this event back once again next year, they plan to start collecting bikes for the 2024 holiday season starting next October.

