Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha collected hundreds of bikes for kids at Hy-Vees across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Robert Wittry, life moves a little slower when bike riding. And by slower, Wittry enjoys the classic experience of taking in scenic views.

"The one bike I had was my first bike and so I had it for over 50 years," he said. "But, anyway I like to see things preserved and maybe continue to use them rather than throw them away."

Passing on for the next generation is what Free Bikes 4 Kidz aims to achieve.

The local chapter spent the day collecting bikes at Hy-Vees across the metro.

"It's a perfect time for people to think whether or not they're going to need that bike next year when it's bike riding time again," said Steph Dorland, who is on the board of directors. "Or whether they need a bigger one. That's a great time to bring them into us."

The bikes collected will be cleaned, worked on, and safety tested over the next few weeks.

"Many people can think fondly over their childhood and a bike is included in those memories," said Dorland.

Two wheels and two handlebars add a sense of joy and freedom for children.

"I'm all about getting around and not just sitting around. But, doing some things. Biking is a good experience," said Wittry.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha said they will partner with other organizations across the metro to give out bikes just before Christmas.

