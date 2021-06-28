Free community health fair taking place Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With many events and mobile screenings sidelined last year due to the pandemic, a health fair held by Methodist Community Health Clinic on Monday is offering a free opportunity to get caught up on all things health.

One of those being the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition to the covid-19 vaccine, there will also be mental health screenings, diabetes screenings and head and neck cancer screenings.

The fair will take place Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church Community Food Pantry at 2665 Douglas St.

No appointments are needed and all are welcome.

