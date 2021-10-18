Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Omaha Children's Museum for everyone 12 and older

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release, the Omaha Children's Museum will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the museum parking lot on Friday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations are available for everyone ages 12 and older, and are free. No appointment is needed.

Healthcare workers with the Douglas County Health Department will administer the vaccine. The museum will give each individual who receives the vaccine at that clinic an admission pass for four people to visit the museum.

The vaccination clinic will have all three vaccinations on hand for first-dose vaccinations only.

The museum will be open late this Friday with trick-or-treating stations indoors from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The admission pass given to the individuals who receive a vaccination at the clinic may be used that evening or at a later date.

