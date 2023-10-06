Free dental clinic for veterans and spouses in Yutan

YUTAN, Neb. (KMTV) — Veterans and their spouses are coming from near and far to the Titan Army National Readiness Center for two days of free dental care, something that is often in dire need.

If you take one look at Don Kane, you will see a vibrant 92-year-old veteran.

"When you're 92 years old, you better feel good or stay home," Kane said.

While the four-year army veteran may feel good, taking care of your needs is just as important.

"Well, I had a root canal and I'm going to have an extraction of one tooth," Kane said.

Levi Bennett with the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs said most former service members don't receive VA dental care.

"There's currently about 124,000 veterans in the state of Nebraska," Bennett said. "Less than 10% of them are receiving dental care through the dept. Of veterans affairs."

Jim Halsted had two teeth pulled and two cavities filled. He doesn't have dental insurance. He said the care would have been too expensive otherwise.

"This really helped me, now to take care of it because I was starting to have some pain," Halsted said.

The Nebraska Dental Foundation hosted the clinic. Dentists, dental students and other organizations from across the state volunteered.

The Veterans' costs and pain were reduced to zero due to the kindness of other people.

"It's always nice. It's nice to get something for nothing," Kane said.

The clinic goes until Saturday at 5. But, please know all slots have been filled and no walk-ins will be accepted.

