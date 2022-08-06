Free Friday night movies at Gene Leahy Mall kick-off

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Gene Leahy Mall is hosting a movie night every Friday in August.

This Friday it was “Sing 2" and it got started around 9 p.m. 3 News Now was there as families claimed their spots and checked out the food trucks.

One person we talked to brought his nieces to see the movie and says he's happy to see people coming out and enjoying it.

“I love this park. I think it's great. We've been here about seven times since it's opened, so it's been a lot of fun to come here and see Omaha be rejuvenated, which has been a lot of fun,” said Nathan Hikyl, who brought his nieces.

The movies are shown at the performance pavilion, they start after dusk and the event is free.

