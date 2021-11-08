Free Henry Doorly zoo admission on Veterans Day for military families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Thursday is Veterans Day and in honor, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is offering “free gate admission to all active and retired military members, veterans, and their immediate families.”

The zoo said it will be open that day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This is the 12th year the zoo has offered free admission to veterans.

You can find more Veterans Day offerings in our area

