OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department will be at the Walgreens in Benson to provide free and quick HIV tests for National HIV Testing Day.

Counselors will also be on-site to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.

Testing begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. at the Walgreens at 6101 Northwest Radial Highway.

