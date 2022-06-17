Free Juneteenth activities for the weekend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Juneteenth is now a state holiday in Nebraska and much of the celebration will be centered around Omaha's historic North 24th Street.

The holiday commemorates the period in June of 1865 when the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved folks in Texas. It's typically celebrated on June 19 and it will be observed by the State of Nebraska on June 20.

Locally, there are a number of free and low-cost events that families can attend.

JUNETEENTH PARADE: The Omaha Branch NAACP 2022 Juneteenth parade, will be held on June 18, at 10 a.m.

The parade will kick off at 24th and Lake St. and disband at 24th and Sprague St.

OMAHA FREEDOM FESTIVAL: June 18, 12 p.m. to midnight.

There will be "Free, Safe, Family, Fun Activities During the Hours of Noon to 5 p.m."

Please note that concert tickets to see General Adm Raheem De Vaughn, Tink, and Changing Faces at 7 p.m. are $45.

JUNETEENTH JOY FEST: June 18 from 5 p.m. to June 19 2 a.m. near 24th and Lake Streets.

"Juneteenth Joy Fest is the first annual Black Arts & Culture Festival curated by Alajia McKizia ... This community event is free and donation based, centering Black artists and entrepreneurs. Juneteenth Joy Fest will begin after the annual Juneteenth Parade held on north 24th street at 12pm with food, performances, a Black Flea Market & more.

