Free music events, outdoor markets and community fun this weekend in Iowa and Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue is rocking this weekend, but if that's not your style there's outdoor music at Lauritzen Gardens. If unique shopping is more your style, check out Junkwood in Underwood or the Omaha Summer Arts Festival in Aksarben Village.
Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival 2023!
June 8th - 11th
American Heroes Park in Bellevue
FREE ADMISSION
Donations at the door are appreciated.
Clear Bag Policy Enforced
No admission allowed after 10:30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights
More details: bellevuerockstheriverfront.com
Classic Rock Clash — Bellevue
June 9-11
Falconwood Park
FREE
7 great tribute bands
FalconwoodPark.com
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
June 9, 10, and 11
Friday from 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Aksarben Village
ADMISSION FREE
130 professional juried artists from around the country will showcase their works
More information: SummerArts.org
Elkhorn Days
June 8-11
Parade, live music, vendors, family activities
More information: elkhorndays.com
Tempo of Twilight Outdoor Concert Series at Lauritzen Gardens
June 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Come Together Band
More information: Lauritzengardens.org
Junkwood — Underwood, Iowa
June 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Happens rain or shine, a "pickers paradise"
Find out more: Facebook.com
River City Farmers Market — Council Bluffs
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot
See more: Unleashcb.com
