Free music events, outdoor markets and community fun this weekend in Iowa and Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue is rocking this weekend, but if that's not your style there's outdoor music at Lauritzen Gardens. If unique shopping is more your style, check out Junkwood in Underwood or the Omaha Summer Arts Festival in Aksarben Village.

Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival 2023!

June 8th - 11th

American Heroes Park in Bellevue

FREE ADMISSION

Donations at the door are appreciated.

Clear Bag Policy Enforced

No admission allowed after 10:30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights

More details: bellevuerockstheriverfront.com

Classic Rock Clash — Bellevue

June 9-11

Falconwood Park

FREE

7 great tribute bands

FalconwoodPark.com

Omaha Summer Arts Festival

June 9, 10, and 11

Friday from 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Aksarben Village

ADMISSION FREE

130 professional juried artists from around the country will showcase their works

More information: SummerArts.org

Elkhorn Days

June 8-11

Parade, live music, vendors, family activities

More information: elkhorndays.com

Tempo of Twilight Outdoor Concert Series at Lauritzen Gardens

June 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Come Together Band

More information: Lauritzengardens.org

Junkwood — Underwood, Iowa

June 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happens rain or shine, a "pickers paradise"

Find out more: Facebook.com

River City Farmers Market — Council Bluffs

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot

See more: Unleashcb.com

