Free Narcan available at some local pharmacies in Nebraska through statewide program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for those 18 to 45, according to a recent analysis of CDC data.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and some area pharmacies are working together to combat the rising number of opioid-related fatalities.

Nebraskans can get Narcan, a nasal spray that counters the effects of an opioid overdose at no cost through pharmacies that participate in the Naloxone Distribution Program.

"It's a life-saving medication, just like having an Epi-Pen if you're — have some severe anaphylactic

reaction," said Brandon Platt, a pharmacist at Kohll's RX. "Having that resource available, knowing that you're able to use it or you have it that somebody else can use on you is essential, and I don't think that it should be stigmatized."

The program started last year and is expanding to more locations throughout the state.

Find the closest participating location near you here.

Read more about how to administer Narcan here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.