Free Organ concert at St. Cecilia Cathedral inspired by biblical stories

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, an organist at St. Cecilia Cathedral combined sound and light in a free concert at the church.

Cathedral organist Marie Rubis Bauer played music inspired by biblical stories and images from stained glass windows housed in a church in Topeka. She played ten movements and hopes the sounds helps listeners feel connected to faith.

"I hope they feel really connected to the bible stories, I hope it connects the bible stories to this point in time, the musical language is not traditionally classical, you would say but it reads like more of a movie script," Rubis Bauer said.

This spring, she will be playing the concert again in Topeka.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.