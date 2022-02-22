Free Runzas on once-in-a-lifetime palindrome Temperature Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If Tuesday wasn't already special enough as 2/22/22 on the calendar, it just happens to be a free Runza Temperature Tuesday.

Of course, each Runza sandwich is only free with the purchase of a medium fry and medium drink, but all things considered, it is a pretty cost-effective way to celebrate the palindrome day, if you're into that sort of thing. It's worth clarifying that Runza Restaurants didn't intentionally plan the free Temperature Tuesday, but it simply coincided with the "Two's Day."

At 6 a.m., somewhere on the Great Plains of Runza — ahem, Nebraska — at least one area clocked in a temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in the free sandwiches.

The metro is still experiencing single-digit temperatures, not to mention a windchill well below zero, but if you time your lunch break or dinner pickup just right, you may only have to venture out in double-digit weather. Choose wisely, because it's the last Temperature Tuesday of the year.

The only thing that may have made it better would have been if the price of Runzas were two cents each for this 2/22/22 Temperature 2's-Day.

