Free skin cancer sreenings provided Saturday at Think Whole Person Healthcare

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, free skin cancer screenings took place at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. When caught early, skin cancer is highly treatable.

One volunteer credited screenings for saving her life.

"I wanted my teenage daughter to go because she used tanning beds. I said, 'If you go, I'll go.' They found a melanoma on my back, found it early, and took it off, and it saved my life,” said Lynn Ford.

The cancer screening was hosted by Nebraska Cancer Specialists.

