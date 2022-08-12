Free soccer festival for kids takes place at Miller Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, several organizations came together to host a free soccer event for kids.

It happened at Miller Park and organizers were giving away free soccer balls, swag bags and candy.

It was hosted by Future Kids, Alliance Sports Training, Union Omaha and more.

Organizers hope this event leads to partnerships beyond the organization.

"The main goal is to, if anything, is to learn how to partner with different people. Different people that don't look like you, who may think differently than you, but just do life together," said Brandon Kinnie with Alliance Sports Training.

This was the first event of its kind they hosted.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.