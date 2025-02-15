Free tax help at Creighton University

This tax season, get help on filing from some students from right here in Omaha.

Once again, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is teaming up with accounting students at Creighton University to help qualifying families file their taxes for free. They will be available to help tomorrow, and next Saturday this month, plus once in both March and April.

The clinic will be open from 9 am to 4 pm in the Harper center ball room on campus.

