Free tickets available for Papillion La Vista Community Theatre’s production of Newsies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre announced a partnership with Pinnacle Bank and Meta on Monday that will provide two nights of free tickets for their production of Newsies.

Newsies is a musical based on the 1992 Disney film, which was inspired by the real Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City.

The musical runs July 15-17 and July 21-23 at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion.

Pinnacle Bank has sponsored free tickets available for Saturday, July 16 and Meta has sponsored free tickets available for Thursday, July 21. The tickets are for the general admission seating area of the amphitheater.

“We know these are companies that care about the place their team calls home so we knew they would be great partners in making this big, bold idea happen,” said PLVCT Board Member, Georgie Scurfield. “Eliminating barriers between our community and the arts is integral to our work and we are so glad Meta and Pinnacle share that same passion.”

The free tickets for each performance can be picked up in person starting June 13 at the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center as well as all three of Pinnacle Bank’s locations in Papillion.

The free tickets are limited to 6 per person and are expected to go quickly.

Tickets for other nights of the production start at $10 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased online here.

The amphitheater offers reserved stadium seating and general admission lawn seating. Those with lawn seating are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Guests can bring their own food and beverages to enjoy during the musical with the exception of alcohol. Onsite concessions will be available and are limited to beer, wine, water, soft drinks and popcorn.

