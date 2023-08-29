Free UNO campus food pantry sees major increase in usage in recent years: 'It takes a lot of stress off'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I feel really great when I see other people coming in here for their needs and wants because it's like seeing a mirror of myself," said Kaylee Pena Guerrero, a student volunteer.

Earlier this year, Kaylee discovered the Maverick Food Pantry while looking for volunteer opportunities on campus.

"The first time that I used it, I used it because I needed menstrual products, I had run out and I was in like really dire need of them," said Kaylee.

She filled out the online form and, like many students, received exactly what she needed.

"It takes a lot of stress off of the student's lives when there is like a resource that you can rely on for food and menstrual products and hygiene products, things like that," said Kaylee.

It has been a resource on campus for the last 10 years. It is free for all UNO students, staff and faculty but it goes beyond that.

"We also serve College of Saint Mary students and UNMC students. So as long as people fit into one of those categories they can use the food pantry, we don't have any other eligibility requirements," said Madeline St. Clair, manager of the Maverick Food Pantry.

Regardless of which category, each person gets up to 20 items per week, and can come back every week. If the person is a parent or guardian, they can receive up to 30 items to help feed their family.

"They can either pick up in space, we have curbside pickup and then we have like an open shopping model, so it's kind of more of a grocery store experience," said Madeline.

The pantry partners with different student organizations on campus for supplies, as well as Nebraska Diaper Bank and Whispering Roots.

From July of 2022 to June of this year, the Maverick Food Pantry saw a 130% increase in usage compared to the year before. And while the summer months tend to be a little slower, that wasn't the case this year.

"From spring to summer, there wasn't quite a change," said Madeline. "I don't think that the increase of usage is because more students are facing food insecurity, I think that number has always been there, it's just people are utilizing that resource."

Madeline and her team work to create a bright and positive space for all.

"To make sure that people feel welcome and that they don't feel that they don't have dignity in this experience," said Madeline.

Whether it is giving or receiving, Kaylee, who now regularly volunteers at the pantry, hopes others will get involved.

"It really did take away the stress that I had, initially when I was starting a semester, I think it is a really important resource that people need to know about," said Kaylee.

This year the Maverick Food Pantry is partnering with Food Bank for the Heartland to start the Oh SNAP! application assistance and outreach program for SNAP benefits, aimed at reaching students who are still eligible on campus.

If you are interested in learning more about the pantry, or want to donate, click here. Madeline said some of the items that go the quickest include; canned chicken, vegetable oil, personal hygiene items and paper products.

