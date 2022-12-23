Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Freezing temps, flight cancellations and full hotels: Busy morning at Eppley Airfield

Freezing temps, flight cancellations and full hotels: Busy morning at Eppley Airfield
Posted at 8:34 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 09:34:02-05

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Friday morning was a busy one at Eppley Airfield despite freezing temperatures and snow.

Southwest Airlines flights were grounded. Reporter, Molly Hudson says the de-icer trucks were out of service. The 9 a.m. Southwest flight to Chicago midway was canceled as well as the 11:20 a.m. flight to St. Louis and the 12:05 p.m. to Denver.

Hotels near the airport were at or near capacity Thursday as many decided they wanted a short commute. 3 News Now also spoke with a woman who stayed overnight hoping to catch a redeye flight, but that flight to Denver got canceled.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018