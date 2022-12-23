Freezing temps, flight cancellations and full hotels: Busy morning at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Friday morning was a busy one at Eppley Airfield despite freezing temperatures and snow.

Southwest Airlines flights were grounded. Reporter, Molly Hudson says the de-icer trucks were out of service. The 9 a.m. Southwest flight to Chicago midway was canceled as well as the 11:20 a.m. flight to St. Louis and the 12:05 p.m. to Denver.

Hotels near the airport were at or near capacity Thursday as many decided they wanted a short commute. 3 News Now also spoke with a woman who stayed overnight hoping to catch a redeye flight, but that flight to Denver got canceled.

