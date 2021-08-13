Fremont city councilmember steps down; city seeks applicants

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Micheal Kuhns announced his resignation from the Fremont City Council on Wednesday, effective immediately.

"I would ask any qualified, registered voter in Ward 3 interested in filling the seat to submit a letter of intent and resume in person to the city clerk at the Municipal Building by Friday, September 10," wrote Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg. Ward 3 makes up much of the southwest part of Fremont.

Kuhns cited both his health and increasing levels of political conflict on the city council as reasons for his departure.

"I've enjoyed my time on the council," Kuhns said. "It was an honor to serve the residents of my ward...The last two times I ran I was running unopposed, so I assumed I must've been doing an okay job.

"On a national level with the aggressiveness of the left and the right and the storming of the capitol, I just never really envisioned that that type of scenario would filter down to the local community, but it's pretty obviously occurring now. That was my first and foremost (reasoning) for resigning from the council."

His full letter to Mayor Spellerberg is below.

Mayor Spellerberg,



It is with a heavy heart and much regret that I am formally announcing my decision to resign as Council Representative of Fremont’s Third Ward, effective immediately. I am honored for the opportunity presented to me to represent the people of my ward. I have valued their support and trust over the years and will continue to envision good things for our community. I would especially like to thank former Mayor Scott Getzschman and the other seven members who comprised the first council that I was elected to. Your patience, guidance and direction introduced me to real-time teamwork concepts and the ability to make considerate, informed compromises in an effort to build a better community and add to the quality of life for our citizens. You were able to groom me to become a much better and informed councilman.



I would also like to thank current Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who was well aware of the challenges that he would be facing as a newly elected mayor, and still accepted the challenge enthusiastically and courageously, while also being taxed with recently leading a family business and starting a young and beautiful family. I wish you the best and pray that you will get the support that you need and deserve.



And last, but not least, I would like to thank and commend the members of City Staff and all the employees of the City of Fremont. We are extremely fortunate and gifted to have a multitude of brilliant and professional people serving to make our community a wonderful and safe place to live. My special gratitude is reserved for the department heads, who made it easy for me to contact and bombard with my line of questioning when I needed answers and guidance. I will forever embrace your courage, perseverance and professionalism in the face of intense interrogations, attempts of micromanaging and constant subjections of “word games”. You are, and forever will be, heroes to me. I wish you the best and you will eternally have my support and admiration.



Michael D. Kuhns

