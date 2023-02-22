Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrests 12-year-old for school threat

SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old who made school threats on social media.

The sheriff's office says it took a report of a possible threat to students at the Fremont-Mills School via a social media post.

According to the sheriff's office, the context of the threat was along the lines of the student threatening to bring a gun to school and shooting multiple people. Law enforcement says the threat was reported by multiple students and parents.

Deputies made contact with the student and, after an investigation, the threat was found to be credible.

The 12-year-old student was placed under arrest for threat of terrorism and placed in the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center until further court proceedings.

All grade levels at Fremont-Mills School are housed in one building. Secondary Principal, Kurt Hanna, said the school was not ready to release more information.

