Fremont County Sheriff’s Office identifies skeletal remains found near Hamburg

SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an investigation related to human remains found in rural Hamburg.

According to authorities, no foul play is suspected in the death.

See the full press release below:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the identification of human remains that were located at a remote location in rural Hamburg, Iowa near the Missouri River.

On March 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 the Fremont County Sheriff’s was called by an employee of a real estate company that was scouting the property for deer when he happened upon human remains. Fremont County Deputies and an Agent from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) responded to the scene. Investigators located and seized several items from the scene to include human skeletal remains, car keys and a gym pass were recovered at the scene.

On April 11, 2023, it was determined that the skeletal remains were those of 30-year-old Salvador Agustin Fonseca of Springfield, MO.

It was determined that the keys were to a 2015 Chevrolet Spark.

On March 6, 2022, during the course of a theft investigation, a 2015 Chevy Spark was recovered from approximately the 7MM I-29 northbound that came back to an individual out of Springfield, MO. Deputies tried to locate the owner of the vehicle, but he had left his last known address without letting them know where he had gone to. The last known sighting of Fonseca was on February 28, 2022, in Springfield, MO.

It is unknown why Fonseca had stopped at that section of interstate, but it appears that he walked west to the Missouri River.

No foul play is suspected in the death.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa DCI, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office and Iowa State Medical Examiners in Ankeny, Iowa.

