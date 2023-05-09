Watch Now
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 64-year-old

Posted at 8:33 AM, May 09, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a missing 64-year-old Nebraska City woman.

Here's what we know from police:

The sheriff’s office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Peggy S. Simpson.

Simpson was last seen in Hamburg, Iowa on 05/01/2023. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and approximately 115 lbs. Peggy has blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a blue coat and a multicolored pink stocking hat.

Simpson may have been traveling from Iowa to Nebraska.

Anyone with information please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424.

