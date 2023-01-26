Fremont elementary school student brings loaded gun to school, no threats made

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Police were called to a Fremont Elementary School on Thursday for a report of a student bringing a gun to school.

Here's what we know so far from the Fremont Police Department:

At 8:19 a.m., officers responded to Milliken Elementary School in reference to a student bringing a firearm to school. Police made contact with school officials and the student. No direct threat was made toward any student or staff, according to a press release.

An investigation revealed the complaint to be valid and the student had a gun in their possession.

There was no ongoing threat to those in the school or the general public, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.

Fremont Public Schools issued the following statement:

"On Thursday, January 26, 2023, shortly after 8:00 am, a loaded handgun was found in the book bag of a student at Milliken Park Elementary. No staff or students were threatened or harmed.

Police were immediately called, responded and were in control of the situation. The initial investigation has revealed that a fourth-grade student brought the gun to school to show others.

'Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” shared Associate Superintendent Dr. Brad Dahl, who was on the scene shortly after the report came in. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”

The District in a communication to parents encouraged them to reinforce the following points with their student:

● Schools are a safe place.

● Teachers and staff help keep students safe.

● “If you see something, say something! If you know something, tell someone!”

Administration and the school counselor met with fourth-grade students and shared the above information, reinforcing the importance of being safe and willing to share information with adults any time they become aware of a situation that makes them feel uncomfortable.

'We live in a safe community due, in large part, to the information sharing that occurs between the school, law enforcement, our students and the community,” stated Mark Shepard, superintendent of schools. We continually update our protocol based on best practice and prepare for events we hope we never encounter - this leads to a safer school and community.'

'Fremont Public Schools takes all situations seriously, student and staff safety is our top priority,' Dahl concluded.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.