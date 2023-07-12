Fremont Police investigating death Wednesday morning

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — The Fremont Police are investigating a death that occurred Wednesday morning.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to Fremont Police, on Wednesday around 11:41 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 22nd Street for a death investigation.

Fremont Detectives were called to the scene as well as the Douglas County Crime Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The Fremont Police Department does not consider the public to be at risk.

There is no further information available at this time.

