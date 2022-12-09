Watch Now
Fremont Police say morning gunshots were from person in crisis with BB gun

Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 09, 2022
FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Fremont Police and the Dodge County Sheriff's offices are investigating an incident that was believed to be an active shooting, but instead was someone in crisis using a BB gun.

Here's what we know from police

According to police, at around 8:15 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of North Clarkson for a disturbance.

Police say that information received said that an individual was screaming and shooting a rifle toward the street. The area was secured and certain facilities were put on lockdown, according to police.

Police then determined that the gun was a BB gun and the person was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The incident ended at around 9 a.m. without injury.

