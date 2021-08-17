Fremont school district bond ballots to be mailed on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Election Commission, ballots for a Fremont Public School District bond election will be mailed out on Monday, Aug. 23.

All ballots must be returned no later than Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. via mail or at the following drop boxes:

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road, Omaha

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Dodge County drop box located in Fremont in the alley between the Courthouse and Judicial Center

Saunders County drop box located in Wahoo on the north side of the Courthouse

The vote will be held completely by mail for voters within the Fremont Public School district who are registered.

The election involves voters in Dodge, Douglas, and Saunders counties.

If you have questions about the election, the Douglas County Election Commission said to contact your county election commission office or county clerk:

The Douglas County Election Commission is located at 12220 W Center Road at the northwest corner of 120th St. and W Center Rd in Bel Air Plaza, just northwest of Nobbies Parties. Douglas County voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.



The Dodge County Clerk is located in the Courthouse at 435 N Park Ave., Room 102, Fremont, Nebraska 68025. Dodge County voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Dodge County Clerk at (402) 727-2767.



The Saunders County Clerk is located in the Courthouse at 433 N Chestnut St, Suite 300, Wahoo, Nebraska 68066. Saunders County voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Saunders County Clerk at (402) 443-8101.

