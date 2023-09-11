Fremont student dies in car crash Saturday; 18-year-old driver faces several charges

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old near Fremont. Another 18-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to the crash.

Here's what we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 5 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a Gray Hyundai SUV, Doltyn Garule, 18, was driving west in the area of 400 S. Ridge Road, south of Fremont, when he lost control of the vehicle crashing into a wooden fence.

Dodge County Deputies arrived on scene and located a male passenger with significant injuries, said the Dodge County Sherriff's Office. The passenger, Ryan Littrell, 18, of Fremont, succumbed to his injuries at Methodist Fremont Health.

Authorities said the initial investigation determined that Garule, who is from Fremont, was driving from a lake community when he lost control of the vehicle crashing into a wooden fence, where he allegedly left the scene. He was later located by deputies.

Garule was placed under arrest for motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol, failure to stop and render aid, obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, and willful reckless driving.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash. The airbags did not deploy.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire and Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fremont Public Schools released a statement on the crash:

"Fremont Public Schools has learned this morning of the passing of a Fremont Learning Center Senior Ryan Littrell. Ryan was involved in a tragic car accident this morning, September 9.

“This is a tragic loss for our community and school district. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ryan and his family,” stated Mark Shepard, Superintendent of Schools.

The District Crisis Team will be available on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12 at the Fremont Learning Center and Fremont High School during the school day."

