Friday fish fries return to Omaha metro after a year of cancellations and altered dinners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday fish fries during Lent are a time-honored tradition in the metro area. During the Lenten season, those aged 14 and older must refrain from eating meat on Fridays.

So churches and organizations open their doors and serve plates of fried fish. They often have sides like fries, beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and more.

Holy Name, was one of the first churches to hold fish fries. During just one Friday they serve around 2,000 people.

Many make their way down to the church that they have been going to for years.

"We used to come here all the time. I used to live around here with my wife before we had kids so it’s always fun to come back here and show the kids our old stomping grounds," Joe Michaelsen, said.

Last year Holy Name canceled fish fries because of COVID, but they say they're happy to be back.

"It’s been great, so happy to see people come back again and again and see the same faces," Downey Fitzgerald, President of the Holy Name Men's Athletic Club said.

It's not just the tradition that lures people back every year, but many say Holy Name serves the best food.

"They’re basically little fish nuggets. They are delicious. French fries, buttered bread, coleslaw its amazing. A lot of tartar sauce to dip it in. Really fresh. Really good," Michaelsen said.

Holy Name officials say they've had time to perfect their recipe.

"It’s 40 years, we’ve perfected the recipe very well. We use very premium product ...our fish and batter. We don’t just put things out of a box and sell it to you. We put a lot of work and effort in recipes so there’s a lot of work that goes into it on Thursday nights that no one really sees," Fitzgerald said.

The event also serves as a fundraiser. At Holy Name the money goes towards the parish and students at the school. Those who run the event say it makes a "big difference" and they raise tens of thousands of dollars every year.

Holy Name will be hosting a fish fry every Friday, the last one being April 8th. You can stop by for a plate between 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prices vary, adults are $13, Seniors are $10 and kids 12 and under are $7. That get's you fish, fries, coleslaw, and bread. They also have beer and ice cream available for sale.

