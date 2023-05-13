Friday night storms cause damage near Hooper, Nebraska

HOOPER, Neb. (KMTV) — Last night’s storms flipped a pivot and damaged a cattle operation near Hooper, Neb.

3 News Now was told a head of cattle got loose and some grain bins were destroyed.

Cattle can be seen in the area where an entire shed was taken out.

Cleanup is underway, as we speak.

Our photojournalist, Wade Lux, who was on scene says that there was metal debris all over the area and semi-truck drivers and four-wheelers were out trying to wrangle in cattle, doing anything they could to help.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson reached out to the owner of Thomas Cattle and he says it is quote: "a disaster.”

So far, we haven't had any reports of any injuries.

Hooper is north of Fremont and just southeast of West Point.

