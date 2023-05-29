Friends, family, boats and picnics: Omaha enjoys Memorial Day activities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Zorinsky Lake, there were picnics a plenty. You could smell the burgers. Kids played with kites and mini airplanes.

One pair of burger-grillers: a dad and his son. Mark Tolzin came from Lincoln to visit his son who lives in Omaha.

"A lot of time Memorial Day is rainy, or cool, or windy," he said. "We just lucked out having a beautiful day, so we just spur of the moment decided to do it."

And out at NP Dodge Park, boat after boat entered the Missouri River.

"It's a good time," said Brandon Flowers, one of the boaters who came with friends. "You gotta watch out for logs, though."

They planned to head up the river and stop at sandbars along the way. Chris Stanford said they'll throw a football around with friends, and likely meet people along the way.

"You meet a lot of people," he said. "Just pull up to a sand bar and there's a bunch of other boats."

The friends were all sure to point out the reason of the holiday.

"I think it's nice to have an extra day," said Bowen Bents. "But we also need to remember why we have that extra day. There's a lot of guys who didn't come home. Without them, we wouldn't really be able to do this."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.