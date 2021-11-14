Friends, family celebrate local 15-year-old after last chemotherapy treatment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local 15-year-old who finished his last round of chemo treatment got a big welcome home Saturday.

Meet Ben Robinette.

He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma after experiencing pain in his leg.

He's undergone 29 weeks of chemotherapy but he is finally finished.

His friends and family were eager to greet him home with open arms and hearts.

"It's amazing to see how many people actually... there are people who say they are praying for you and stuff, but when you actually see the people out in front of you who are actually showing they care about you, it's different," said Robinette.

He still has one major surgery left at the end of the month but he hopes to return to class soon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.