Friends say Omaha trans woman was 'left for dead' after attack

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A well-known Omaha woman was hospitalized Monday after what friends are calling a brutal attack that left her unable to move.

A police report lists it as a robbery offense and gives little information, but mentions a "possible assault" and "possible fall." It lists a robbery offense, a suspect and a hate/bias status code that means "unknown." It said she had extensive injuries to the neck and spine and said her cell phone and keys were missing. Police said further information is not available because the investigation is ongoing.

A friend adds in an online post that Karma's car was stolen but was later found. It also states a man was spotted in her apartment before cops arrived. They said Karma was "left for dead in a snow pile in the back lot of her place of employment downtown."

"I think that there was a deeper motivation (than robbery)," said friend Eli Rigatuso. Karma is a transgender woman. "I think that ... as a trans woman, especially a trans woman of color walking around out in the world today is a huge risk ... Black, brown, trans women are being murdered at the highest rates across the nation."

Karma is showing progress in her recovery, Rigatuso said. She said she's now able to speak after a device was removed.

"We're seeing some positive signs when it comes to what she can feel and being able to move," she said. "Only time will tell."

Karma, also known as Alej Bustillos, is a musician, fashion designer, and drag queen, Rigatuso said. He said he met Karma Lilola in 2015 when Eli came out as transgender. 'Lilola' is derived from the first two letters of 'live', 'laugh' and 'love,' Rigatuso said.

"Her reach is so far," Rigatuso said. "There are so many people who adore her ... If you've never heard of Karma Lilola, you're living under a rock."

Rigatuso, a member of Omaha Major Jean Stothert's LGBTQ Advisory Board, is pushing for swift action to be taken. She's been in contact with the department's LGBTQ liaison.

"I don't want this to sound like there isn't a lot of work left in regard to how our community is treated when it comes to violence that's perpetrated against us," she said. "But I do feel better about what's happening in regard to Karma's case because of the relationships that we have built."

Friends will host a card-writing campaign. Rigatuso asks anyone interested to contact Speaking of Happy via Facebook.

Rigatuso is encouraged by the community's response, including words of support and direct support to the family.

"The way that people have come together to advocate on her behalf has really, truly been astonishing to me," he said. "It gives me hope in this time when our rights and our dignity are under attack."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.