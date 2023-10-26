From $3,200 to $200: Omaha woman wins fight to bring home husband's ashes at affordable price

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two weeks ago 3 News Now told you about Mary Ann Webster.

She felt her late husband's ashes were being held at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery at an unreasonable price: $3,200.

Now, she's been able to get closer to her beloved husband John.

'I can't pay the ransom': 90-year-old fights to bring home husband's ashes at affordable price

"It's special to have him home," Webster says now.

After not being able to visit her husband at the cemetery for more than a decade, she says someone from the cemetery delivered John's ashes on Tuesday.

The new price was $200.

"Once you called, it was right after that. He called me back and he said that he had talked to his supervisor and that they could do it for the $200," said Webster.

Her husband was just behind a few screws in an in-ground niche. So she didn't think the $3,200 was a fair price. The only permit involved costs $16.

Now, she thanks the cemetery for changing its stance.

"They're being very, very nice about everything," she said. "In fact, when he was leaving today, he gave me a big hug."

Even 32 years after John's death, it's a reminder of 30 happy years of marriage.

