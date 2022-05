OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We hope you had a great Mother's Day, and if you spent some time out of the house Sunday, you weren't alone.

Many moms along with their families were out and about finding many ways to celebrate this special day.

3 News Now reporter Ron Johnson took us around town to show us how.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.