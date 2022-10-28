From venus fly traps to poison ivy, Wicked Plants exhibit on display at Lauritzen Gardens through Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s the last week to see some spooky specimens at Lauritzen Gardens — their Wicked Plants exhibit is on display through Halloween.

From venus fly traps to prickly cacti and poison ivy, these botanical bad guys are from the gardens’ permanent collection.

When consumed in large amounts, many of them can poison, paralyze, or even kill.

The exhibit allows guests to dig deeper into the dark side of the plant world.

“Gosh, it's so pretty outside right now with fall foliage. But this is an indoor exhibit," said Mia Jenkins, Director of Marketing at Lauritzen Gardens. "It's a way to kind of see the outdoors and enjoy the beauty of fall but then come inside and really learn something about plants that maybe you didn't know before. There's some really interesting specimens in here.”

Along with the display, Ghoulish Garden Adventures takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Kids are invited to dress up in their costumes and enjoy fun fall activities.

