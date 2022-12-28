Frustrated Southwest passengers at Eppley vent about travel nightmares, some resigned to fates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the line of Southwest passengers at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, many had a tone of simple resignation to their circumstances.

One family with young kids said it was over: It's time to give up the vacation to Disney World, for now.

Jonathan Molina of Sioux City said the same about his vacation to Florida that was supposed to start on Friday. Instead, he's spent his time off so far figuring out if his trip would be possible.

Having been unsuccessful in reaching Southwest customer service on the phone, the would-be Florida vacationers came to the airport to request refunds.

Southwest says they implemented a site where refunds can be requested here. They say they've reduced their schedule to a third of normal to "roughly one third ... for the next several days."

"The tools we use to recover disruption serve us well 99% of the time," said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan in a video statement Tuesday. "But clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now."

A written statement from Southwest Tuesday acknowledges that the "consecutive days of extreme winter weather" are "behind us." It says "continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable ... On the other side of this, we'll work to make things right for those we've let down, including our Employees."

In Molina's case, Tuesday was the third time he made the hour-and-a-half drive to Eppley that won't end with a departure. The first was Friday, only to have the flight canceled at the last minute. The second was to confirm his rescheduled flight.

A woman from Southern California didn't want to give her name. After visiting Washington D.C., she attempted to return on Christmas. Her first flight was supposed to stop in Omaha before continuing to Las Vegas, where she'd get on another flight, she said.

"They stopped us here in Omaha and told us to get off the plane because they did not have enough staff," she said.

Now, she's working to accept that she's been told she and her husband won't be able to get flights back until Saturday. In the line today, she said she's trying to get a voucher that the hotel will accept. She said the one they were given was modified only with a marker to allow a stay until Saturday.

She wondered: "What does God have for us to do here in Omaha?" Whether the Californian was sincerely looking to the bright side of her unplanned Nebraska vacation was unclear. So far, most of it had been spent in the line, she said.

Another in line was an Omaha native going to college in Chicago, wondering if he'll be able to make his flight back. After hours of delays on the way to Omaha, the flight was eventually canceled. His dad drove to the Windy City and back to get him to Omaha.

Another couple from California was in line to check on their return options after their flights were canceled. They came to visit family in Omaha. But they seemed resigned to the fact they'd most likely end up driving halfway across the country in a rental while pet lodging and car parking fees added up back home.

"I'm usually the guy to blow my top off," said Gary Wilson of Riverside, California. "But why bother?"

A woman from Omaha originally but now living in Atlanta said she can't afford to be stuck here through the New Year holiday, which she fears could happen after hearing other stories. She was waiting in line to see how she might be able to make it back.

A pair trying to make it to Boston to celebrate the new year saw their flight canceled. Unable to reach anyone on the phone, they stood in line to get info on what might be next.

Flight tracking websites showed not many Southwest flights left or arrived in Omaha on Tuesday.

A representative for Eppley said its own operations have not been impacted by Southwest's troubles.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.