Fulton to return to private sector after seven years as state tax commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — After serving nearly seven years as state tax commissioner, Tony Fulton announced Thursday that he is returning to the private sector.

State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton (Courtesy of Governor’s Office)

“I plan to return to my small business and become active again in the private sector — from which I’ve been absent too long,” said Fulton, a former state senator from Lincoln, in a press release.

His final day will be Dec. 30. Fulton said he told both Gov. Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen of his decision.

A ‘wonderful teammate’

Ricketts thanked Fulton for being a “wonderful teammate” and delivering “excellent” service as the state as tax commissioner and head of the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

“I am grateful for his service to the state and wish him well as he returns to the private sector,” Ricketts said.

Fulton was appointed state tax commissioner by Ricketts in January 2016. Prior to that, he ran a small business and represented a Lincoln-based district in the Nebraska Legislature from 2007-2013.

Deputy Tax Commissioner Glen White has been named interim tax commissioner. He has served as deputy since January 2017.

