Fundraising event to be held in Fremont in honor of Air Force veteran

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, August 15, friends, family and the community will gather at the Izaak Walter Park in Fremont to celebrate the life of U.S. Air Force Veteran Dave Proctor and carry on his mission of giving.

Organizers said, “The family would like to continue Dave's spirit of giving by having a fundraiser while we celebrate him. All proceeds will go to the Avenue of Flags/Veterans Memorial Park (50%), C.A.P. (25%); and Dodge County REACT (25%). Without C.A.P., REACT, and the commu­nity, the Avenue of Flags would not be able to continue to put up/take down the flags.”

Festivities run from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and will include:

Food & drinks will provided

Cash bar

Silent auction

Split the pot

Putt-putt

Raffle

Live music

If you’d like to volunteer or donate items for the silent auction, call Angie at 402-720-8048. Donations call also be made at First National bank with “Dave Proctor” noted on the checks.

Proctor died on November 24, 2020 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1973 and the Army Reserves from 1978-1995.

He was an active member in:

V.F.W Post #854

Disabled American Veterans

Fraternal Order of Eagles #200

Dodge County REACT

American Red Cross

American Legion Post #20

Avenue of Flags

Civil Air Patrol (C.A.P.)

