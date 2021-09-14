Fundraising walk being held for Sienna Francis House on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community and support those in need, a fundraising walk happening this Sunday may be a good opportunity.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the 27th Annual Hope 5K Run & Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Elmwood Park.

Sienna Francis House’ full release on the event:

Siena Francis House will hold its 27th Annual Hope 5K Run & Walk at 9 am this coming Sunday, September 19 at Elmwood Park.



Presented by Wells Fargo, this family-friendly event is an opportunity to get outside, reconnect with our community and show support for those experiencing homelessness.



Event Details:



What: 5K Run or 5K Walk



When: 9:00 am – Sunday, September 19, 2021



Where: Elmwood Park/Pavilion – 802 South 60th Street



Cost: $30 through Saturday, September 18, and $40 on the day of the event, Sunday, September 19 at Elmwood Park



Why: All proceeds from the 5K Run & Walk will benefit the Siena Francis House, serving individuals experiencing homelessness since 1975.



Awards



Awards will be given in the 5K Run, only, following the event, in these categories: Overall - 1st, 2nd and 3rd; and 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the following age groups: 19 & Under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & Over



Event Registration & Packet Pick-Up



Complete event information, including online registration and payment is available on our Run & Walk information page on our website at sienafrancis.org.



Run & Walk registrants may pick up their event bibs and swag bags at Peak Performance – 519 North 78th Street (just north of 78th & Cass Streets) – from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, September 17, and again from 10:00 am–2:00 pm on Saturday, September 18. Run & Walk registration will also be available at Peak Performance, during these times, as well as from 8:15-8:45 a.m. on the day of the event, Sunday, September 19 at Elmwood Park.



After the Run & Walk events have finished, there will be festive music and food available for purchase at the “FINISH LINE” in beautiful Elmwood Park!





