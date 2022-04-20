Watch
Funeral details for Brad Ashford announced Wednesday

Brad Ashford
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Brad Ashford, one of two Democrats vying to challenge 2nd District House incumbent Don Bacon, R-Neb., campaigns in Omaha, Neb. The Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has changed party hands twice in the past two elections, and Democrats Brad Ashford and Kara Eastman are optimistic they can defeat first-term U.S. Rep. Don Bacon. Democratic and independent voters will pick Ashford or Eastman as the party's nominee in the primary election, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Brad Ashford
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:13:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The details of the funeral of Brad Ashford were announced Wednesday. The details are below.

Visitation:

  • Friday, April 22nd
  • 6:15 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
  • Christ the King Catholic Church
  • 654 S. 86th St. 
  • Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. 

Funeral:

  • Saturday, April 23rd
  • 10 a.m.
  • Christ the King Catholic Church

In lieu of flowers, food, and gifts, please go to the mortuary website for memorial recommendations.

To view the services live, go to the funeral home’s website and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Governor Pete Ricketts also announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in honor of Ashford.

Ricketts issued a statement Tuesday about Ashford’s passing.

“Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing,” said Ricketts. “Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday, April 23, 2022 until sunset on the same day.

