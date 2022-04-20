Funeral details for Brad Ashford announced Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The details of the funeral of Brad Ashford were announced Wednesday. The details are below.

Visitation:



Friday, April 22nd

6:15 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

Christ the King Catholic Church

654 S. 86th St.

Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral:



Saturday, April 23rd

10 a.m.

Christ the King Catholic Church

In lieu of flowers, food, and gifts, please go to the mortuary website for memorial recommendations.

To view the services live, go to the funeral home’s website and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Governor Pete Ricketts also announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in honor of Ashford.

Ricketts issued a statement Tuesday about Ashford’s passing.

“Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing,” said Ricketts. “Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday, April 23, 2022 until sunset on the same day.

