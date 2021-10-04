Funeral plans announced for Creighton Director of Baseball Operations Chris Gradoville

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Chris Gradoville on Thursday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus with visitation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Gradoville was the Creighton University Director of Baseball Operations.

He died last Thursday at the age of 37 after being shot.

Gradoville played for the Bluejays between 2004 and 2007. He returned last year to work for the university.

SEE MORE: 'Chris left a tremendous legacy,' Creighton, Omaha communities remember Chris Gradoville

'Chris left a tremendous legacy,' Creighton, Omaha communities remember Chris Gradoville

Omaha police say that Gradoville was allegedly shot and killed when he showed up at a rented home to perform maintenance on the property. The suspect in the shooting, Ladell Thornton, was denied bond.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.