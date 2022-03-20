Furniture from closed Creighton University residence hall being donated to families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For decades, Creighton University students called Gallagher Hall home.

The building opened 61 years ago. First as a women’s residence hall and eventually became a co-ed freshman dorm.

Soon, Gallagher Hall will be torn down but the furniture isn’t going to waste.

“We had over 200 beds and dressers and desks that we could donate and then it happened at a time when we also had refugees coming into Omaha," said Derek Scott, Associate Vice President for Facilities Management at Creighton.

Scott says instead of throwing these items away, they’re partnering with local organizations Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project to help those in need.

“This community relationship that we’re building, the Omaha community coming together, is building a system that will be able to serve for years to come,” said Scott.

Ehkalu Htoo with Restoring Dignity says he’s appreciative of Creighton’s generosity.

“All the shelf and the bedding and the couch and the dresser will go to good use for the family that are really, really in need,” said Htoo.

This kind of work is life-changing not only for families who come to shop but for the staff who make it all possible.

“It has really made me feel happy to serve our community because it helps the family a lot to seem that happy and it makes us happy too,” said Htoo.

Kaela Volkmer, executive director of The Furniture Project has a personal tie to this initiative. She’s a Creighton graduate and says their missions align.

“At Creighton University, they’re trying to impact the community and ensure that neighbors in need are taken care of. And we’re doing the exact same thing,” said Volkmer.

It’s more than just furniture for these organizations and families.

“We can help someone create a home and create that sense of safety and security and peace. These are basic things that we all need,” said Volkmer.

For more information on how to donate or receive services, visit The Furniture Project's website.

Visit Restoring Dignity's website here.

