G. Stanley Hall Elementary School sixth-graders create arcade out of recycled materials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sixth graders at G. Stanley Hall Elementary worked together to build an arcade entirely out of recycled materials and spent Thursday playing the games with younger students.

The sixth graders used math, science and engineering skills to construct their designs, which they spent about a month working on.

Some of their creations included cardboard air hockey and skee-ball.

Throughout the day, students from preschool through fifth grade visited and had some fun experiencing the project with the older kids.

“The stressful part was getting it done in such a little amount of time, but my favorite part about doing it was the teamwork ... and also decorating it," said sixth-grader Jemma.

“They’ve worked really hard kind of collaborating with each other. They’ve learned a lot about teamwork, working with each other, over the past month. I think they’ve gotten a lot out of it,” said sixth-grade teacher Amy Diegel, who came up with the project idea.

Students documented their entire process in a journal, which they completed after the event.

