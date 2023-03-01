G. Stanley Hall sixth graders use recycled products to create arcade games

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — G. Stanley Hall sixth graders created a game lover's dream!

It's a fun and creative project-based learning activity — a cardboard arcade that all students can enjoy.

Students built the game using recycled products.

"My project is called ‘Love Toss’ it's like ring toss, but it was supposed to be on Valentine's Day, so we have XOs and hearts and it's really fun because I get to have fun with my partner and learn new things and create new things with her,” said Brieley Rau.

Students from pre-k through fifth grade enjoyed the games Tuesday which incorporated math, science and communication.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.