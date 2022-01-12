Watch
'Galactic Quest' program helps kids learn STEM over winter break

Craig Chandler/Office of University Communication
Brisa Rios, a sophomore honors student in psychology and sociology, helps Audrey decode a message during a Winter Break 4-H STEM Challenge in Crete, Nebraska. UNL honors students work as winterns for 4-H/Extension winternships and the Galactic Quest activities. January 4, 2022 Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.
Winternship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — 11 UNL students spent their winter break teaching science to a group of students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

This “winternship” was backed by a 4-H science program called “Galactic Quest." It was a half-day program that offered 12 sites spanning across eastern Nebraska from Dec. 27 through Jan. 4.

This program is the latest step put forward by a partnership between 4-H and the University Honor Program to give children after-school learning opportunities.

Previous efforts included around 70 Husker students serving as mentors for the Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities program during summer 2021.

“The initiatives serve a two-fold goal for 4-H,” said Tracy Pracheil, a 4-H youth development extension educator who helps coordinate the program. “They bring science, technology, engineering, and math education to students outside the school setting and in their communities; and they expose youth to “near peers” who can serve as influential role models.”

The interns were paid through CARES Act funding obtained by Beyond School Bells, which is a statewide public-private partnership affiliated with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

“The kids are super funny and fun to work with,” said honors student Brisa Rios, sophomore psychology and sociology major.

