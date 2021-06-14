GALLERY: Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.

Share Facebook

Video footage and a quote from Adolf Hitler during his rise to power as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Shirt and prisoner's coat on display in the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Utensils, scissors and other items used at Auschwitz. When the buildings caught on fire, some melted together, hence the pile in the middle. The items are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Photos of prisoners leaving Auschwitz in 1945 and child survivors in 1945 are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

A handmade doll, circa 1942-44, is on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

An operation table, test tubs and medical instruments from the 1940s are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Portions of an original barrack for prisoners from the Auschwitz III-Monositz camp are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

A sign for the Auschwitz concentration camp is on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Images of those in hiding and their helpers are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

A map depicts the deportation of Jews to Auschwitz from 1942 to 1944 as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Prisoner’s jacket and pants at 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Elizabeth Nussbaum shares her experiences as a Holocaust survivor with 41 Action News Anchor Lindsay Shively. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Holocaust survivors visit Union Station on May 21, 2021, to view the exhibit, 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

Union Station hosts the exhibit, 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away,' through January 2022. Melissa Greenstein/KSHB

A gas mask used by the SS is on display at Union Station as part of the new exhibit, 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' KSHB

