GALLERY: Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.

A new exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, documents the Holocaust through more than 700 objects and 400 photographs

'Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away,' a new exhibit at Union Station, documents the Holocaust through more than 700 objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 museums and institutions. Nearly 77,000 tickets have been sold from 47 states.

Video footage and a quote from Adolf Hitler during his rise to power as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Shirt and prisoner's coat on display in the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Utensils, scissors and other items used at Auschwitz. When the buildings caught on fire, some melted together, hence the pile in the middle. The items are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Photos of prisoners leaving Auschwitz in 1945 and child survivors in 1945 are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
A handmade doll, circa 1942-44, is on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
An operation table, test tubs and medical instruments from the 1940s are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Portions of an original barrack for prisoners from the Auschwitz III-Monositz camp are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
A sign for the Auschwitz concentration camp is on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Images of those in hiding and their helpers are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
A map depicts the deportation of Jews to Auschwitz from 1942 to 1944 as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Prisoner’s jacket and pants at 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Elizabeth Nussbaum shares her experiences as a Holocaust survivor with 41 Action News Anchor Lindsay Shively.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Holocaust survivors visit Union Station on May 21, 2021, to view the exhibit, 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.'Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Union Station hosts the exhibit, 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away,' through January 2022.Photo by: Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
A gas mask used by the SS is on display at Union Station as part of the new exhibit, 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.'Photo by: KSHB
Photo by: KSHB

