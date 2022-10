LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Huskers face off against the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on October 29 in Memorial Stadium. On Monday, a 2:30 game time was announced. According to Illinois Football, the game will be on ABC or ESPN.

An afternoon with the Fighting Illini



Game time → SET pic.twitter.com/OAidI5vvYW — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 17, 2022

